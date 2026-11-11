Ukraine awaits Russian response on prisoner exchange, possibility of trilateral leaders' meeting – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian side expects that U.S. President's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will, following their meeting in Moscow, share the Russian side's vision regarding the humanitarian track, the possibility of a trilateral meeting at the leadership level, and an energy ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The parties discussed the possibility of exchanging prisoners of war. One thousand for one thousand – maybe it will work out to one thousand two hundred. That would be very positive. I see no reason why Russia should refuse. But anything can happen. The second issue is security guarantees. We discussed several formats for security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday.