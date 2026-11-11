Italy may reduce missile supplies to Ukraine for SAMP/T air defense systems due to limited stock

Italy may face limitations in its ability to continue supplying Ukraine with Aster missiles for the SAMP/T air defense systems due to the need to preserve its own stockpiles and the defense industry's limited capacity to ramp up production, according to the ANSA news agency.

According to the agency, the next classified military aid package for Ukraine may include components to maintain the operational capability of the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system already transferred to Ukraine. At the same time, stocks of Aster missiles, with which this system is equipped, may be dwindling, which will limit the possibility of further deliveries.

"I still cannot disclose the contents of the package," Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, commenting on the composition of the future aid.

ANSA notes that the possibility of Italy effectively suspending the supply of such missiles – as Germany previously did with regard to Patriot systems – cannot be ruled out. Among the possible reasons are the need to protect national security and preserve its own weapons stockpiles.

Italy's ability to continue supplying certain types of weapons, particularly air defense systems, is limited due to insufficient stockpiles and difficulties in rapidly ramping up production. Despite this, military support for Ukraine will continue, and a significant portion of the next aid package may consist of generators and equipment to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes ahead of the winter season.