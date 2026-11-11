Designating a rep for Europe in negotiations would be greater achievement than Russia’s agreement to European participation – Kushner

U.S. Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner has stated that the designation of a single representative to speak on behalf of Europe in peace negotiations would be a more significant achievement than the mere fact of Russia allowing European participation in the talks.

"If Europe could identify ONE PERSON to speak on their behalf, that would be a BIGGER achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiation," he said at a briefing following talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

According to Kushner, both sides in the conflict want to understand what their security positions will be once the war ends, and for this, it is necessary for the Europeans to be present at the negotiating table.

Kushner said that this is a discussion, in which they absolutely must participate.

He reiterated that there is currently no trust between the parties, which is to be expected given the war, but acknowledged that their actions must be guided by interests and a solid framework for the relationship. According to the special envoy, there are already effective structures in place in Europe upon which future cooperation can be built, and as he noted, that is precisely what they intend to do.