Kurbatov: Non-government funding for science has increased significantly in recent years

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Denys Kurbatov reports that funding for the scientific sector in Ukraine has increased by 83% over the past three years, but it is still less than in European Union countries.

"Over the past three years, we have increased funding for the sector by 83%. Is that a lot or a little? It's half a percent of GDP. But the last time Ukraine had such a figure was in 2014. After that, we experienced a decline, and now we've finally begun to catch up," Kurbatov said at the Ukrainian Science Forum, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He noted that European Union countries, on average, allocate 2% of their GDP to funding the scientific sector.

At the same time, the deputy minister highlighted changes in the structure of university research funding.

Specifically, while in 2022 state funding amounted to UAH 660 million and non-state funding to UAH 330 million, in 2025 these figures will be UAH 710 million and UAH 900 million, respectively.

"While we had half as much revenue from international grants and the private sector in 2022, the picture has changed by 2025. And this also shows that we are undergoing a qualitative transformation – we are learning to prepare applications for international and government grants, and we are learning to work with the business sector. This is yielding results," Kurbatov said.

As previously reported, the draft state budget for 2027 calls for a IAH 49.3 billion, or 18.2%, increase in funding for the Ministry of Education compared to 2026. Specifically, UAH 319.3 billion are allocated to fund the ministry's programs, of which UAH 24.2 billion are earmarked to support science and innovation.