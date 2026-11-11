EU ambassadors agree sanctions on 50 Russian banks as part of new restrictions against Russia – media

European Union ambassadors have agreed on new sanctions against Russia, covering 50 Russian banks involved in financing the aggression against Ukraine, reports "European Truth," citing an EU diplomat familiar with the results of the meeting.

In total, the new sanctions lists will include 145 individuals and entities involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine, cyberattacks, and hybrid activities.

Specifically, 12 individuals and 101 entities – including 50 Russian banks – are set to be added to the sanctions list for actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

"The sanctions lists for actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence will include 12 individuals and 101 legal entities. Among these 101 are 50 Russian banks," a source told the publication.

The new EU sanctions will also target 30 individuals and one legal entity for involvement in Russia's hybrid activities, and another legal entity is set to be added to the sanctions list for cyberattacks. In addition, the restrictions will apply to companies that support the activities of Russia's shadow fleet. The final sanctions lists are to be approved at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, November 16.