European Union leaders will discuss the possibility of appointing a single EU representative to participate in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine at an informal summit in Dublin on November 13; however, it is unlikely that an agreement on this issue will be reached in the coming days.

This was stated by an EU spokesperson at a briefing on Wednesday, November 11, according to Deutsche Welle, citing the spokesperson's remarks.

According to the EU spokesperson, European Council President António Costa will give leaders the opportunity to express their views on Europe's role in the negotiation process, taking into account the results of the meetings in Abu Dhabi.

He also said there may come a time when European representatives will have to negotiate directly with Russia.

"If you're asking whether I expect we'll be able to agree on appointing a special representative, my answer is no, I don't expect that… I think there may come a time when Europeans will need to speak directly with the Russian side. There are issues that may need to be resolved between us and Russia," the EU spokesperson said, without specifying when this might happen.

He said European Council President António Costa had begun consultations with all 27 member state leaders regarding the possible appointment of a special representative as early as the beginning of 2025. The issue was subsequently discussed in the European Council, but no agreement was reached. In June 2026, the leaders confirmed that on matters falling within the EU's competence, the Union is represented by its institutions in accordance with the organization's founding documents.

As reported, last week, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appealed to European Council President António Costa to identify, by December 2026, a candidate who could represent the entire European Union in potential negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.