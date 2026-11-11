G7 to step up financial support for Ukraine to meet its winter needs – statement

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to increase financial and material assistance to Ukraine to support the country through the winter, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening its energy security and resilience.

This agreement was reached by G7 foreign ministers following a meeting in Paris on November 9–10, held under the French presidency, according to a joint statement published on the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office website on Wednesday.

“We reaffirmed our support to Ukraine’s energy security and resilience, and decided to step up our financial and material support to help the country get through the winter,” the document notes.

The ministers also underscored the need for a coordinated approach to addressing Ukraine’s urgent financial requirements in 2027 and beyond.

The foreign ministers further welcomed efforts to keep the issue of repairs to the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant among the priorities on the international agenda. In particular, they noted the donor conference held in Paris on November 9, organized by France, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and Ukraine.

In addition, the ministers welcomed the implementation of projects under the Tallinn Mechanism, chaired by Italy, aimed at supporting Ukraine’s civilian cyber resilience.