Budanov: Abu Dhabi talks difficult, but significant result achieved on prisoner exchange

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov described the negotiations held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 as challenging and emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged: the war must be stopped and an effective security architecture must be established.

"Our main task is to achieve a just and lasting peace as quickly as possible, to save the lives of Ukrainians, and to guarantee the security of our state. This is exactly what Ukrainians expect from us. Over the course of two days in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian delegation worked to find ways to end the war," he said on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

"The negotiations were not easy. Ukraine's position remains unchanged: we must stop the war and establish an effective security architecture that will guarantee the sustainability of peace and prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression," he said.

As Budanov noted, a separate track of the negotiations focused on the return of Ukrainians from captivity. "We have achieved significant results on this issue. The return of every Ukrainian remains our unconditional priority."

"I am grateful to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff for their professionalism, perseverance, and efforts aimed at finding solutions. I thank the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the negotiation process and supporting peace efforts," Budanov said

"We are continuing our work," he added.