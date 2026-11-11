Parties outline positions during Abu Dhabi talks; significant differences remain - Umerov

Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, identified an agreement on a prisoner exchange as the primary outcome of the negotiations held in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, while noting that significant differences in the parties' positions persist.

"Over these two days, the parties were able to directly state their positions, on which significant differences remain. Much complex work lies ahead, but there are opportunities to continue the negotiation process," Umerov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation was used to discuss achieving peace and post-war reconstruction. "The first step toward this must be an end to the war and security guarantees for Ukraine," the Foreign Intelligence Service chief emphasized.

Regarding the prisoner exchange, Umerov stated that work is already underway to coordinate the details and ensure practical implementation. "Bringing our people home remains one of our top priorities. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every Ukrainian returns from captivity as soon as possible," he said.

As previously reported, the negotiations in Abu Dhabi concluded on Tuesday afternoon after lasting approximately four hours. On Wednesday, Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in the UAE capital, lasting about two hours, alongside a round of discussions with representatives from European nations.

The negotiations resulted in an agreement for a large-scale prisoner exchange, involving 1,000 individuals on each side, or potentially more, to take place in the near future. The primary focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and for Europe as a whole. The discussions also covered the Russian Federation’s demands regarding security guarantees. Furthermore, the parties addressed the reconstruction of Ukraine and the development of a new European security architecture, set against a backdrop of a crisis of trust. In total, the negotiations lasted approximately four hours.

Ukraine was represented at the talks by Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine; Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; his First Deputy, Serhiy Kyslytsia; Vadym Skybytsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; and David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada.

The United States was represented by President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) for NATO.

The Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Vladimir Putin. It was also reported that the Russian delegation included Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and Yuri Zhigarlovsky, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff.