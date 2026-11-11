SBU, Defence Forces strike Russian port, oil infrastructure in Ust-Luga, Buyan-M missile ship

On the night of Wednesday, November 11, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck port, oil refining, and transportation infrastructure in the port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region, as well as the small missile ship "Buyan-M" "Naro-Fominsk," according to the SBU press service.

"On the night of November 11, the SBU, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck key Russian port, oil refining, and transportation infrastructure facilities in the port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region," the SBU stated in a post on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, drones struck infrastructure facilities at the Novatek-Ust-Luga terminal, including several storage tanks with a capacity of 30,000 metric tons each, causing a spill of petroleum products. At the Ust-Luga Oil terminal, tanks containing petroleum products were damaged and a large-scale fire broke out; fires were also reported at the JSC Faktor terminal and Luzhskaya railway station.

According to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, drone strikes on the port's oil infrastructure damaged five tanks containing petroleum products with a total volume of 150,000 cubic meters. In addition, a hydrocracking unit – where a fire also broke out – an air-cooling unit, and a pumping station were hit. A pier used for loading petroleum products onto tankers was also struck.

The General Staff noted that Ust-Luga is one of Russia's key ports on the Baltic Sea, through whose terminals oil and petroleum products are exported. Revenue from these sales goes to the Russian Federation's budget, which funds, among other things, weapons production.

Separately, the SBU reported the destruction of the small missile ship "Naro-Fominsk" of the "Buyan-M" class, which is capable of launching "Kalibr" and "Onyx" cruise missiles; the vessel was launched in 2022. The agency is also verifying information about the possible destruction of Russian combat helicopters.

"The SBU continues to systematically disable Russia's oil infrastructure, reducing revenue to the Kremlin's budget, which finances the production of missiles, drones, and other weapons for the war against Ukraine," the agency said.