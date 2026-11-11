Zelenskyy confirms intention to meet with Trump’s reps in Dublin on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he will meet with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump in Dublin on Thursday, following their scheduled talks with the Russian side.

"American representatives are traveling to Russia, and after that discussion, we will once again coordinate our positions and determine what further steps are possible. We are meeting with them tomorrow in Dublin," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, following a briefing from the Ukrainian negotiating team regarding meetings held in Abu Dhabi.

According to him, an important humanitarian agreement was reached during the negotiations concerning preparations for a new prisoner exchange. The parties also discussed approaches to ensuring security. Zelenskyy emphasized that the first step must be ending the war and securing safety guarantees for Ukraine.

Furthermore, the participants discussed broader formats for future engagement, involving European partners. "We believe that Europe should be represented at every stage of substantive diplomacy. It is essential that America maintains a strong position and, in doing so, exerts influence on the source of this war, namely Russia, to ensure it brings its war to an end," the President stressed.

As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump’s representatives, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are set to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday before traveling to Dublin, where they intend to meet with Zelenskyy. Kushner disclosed this during a briefing following the negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.