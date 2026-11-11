Defense ministers of Ukraine and Netherlands discuss strengthening air defense

The defense ministers of Ukraine and the Netherlands, Yevhen Khmara and Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, discussed strengthening air defense, specifically, the possibility of transferring Patriot missiles from partners' stockpiles in exchange for future, already-contracted deliveries, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense press service reported.

"During the conversation, the ministers focused on future support measures and priorities for 2027. One of the key areas is strengthening air defense, particularly for countering ballistic threats," the Ministry of Defense stated on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We are acting asymmetrically. We have already struck 12 launchers on Russian territory. This is one of our methods for countering the enemy's ballistic missile strikes. Furthermore, the Defense Forces are targeting Russian facilities that manufacture components for Russian weaponry. As a result, Russia's production capacity in this sector is already shrinking," the press service quoted the minister as saying.

At the same time, Khmara emphasized that Ukraine’s need for interceptor missiles remains critical. In this context, the ministers discussed the possibility of transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine from partners' stockpiles in exchange for future, already-contracted shipments. Another priority for protecting the skies is further enhancing the capabilities of F-16 aircraft, which serve as a vital element in the defense of Ukrainian cities and the population.

The two sides agreed to coordinate efforts toward developing joint ventures and increasing the supply of high-quality equipment for Ukrainian troops.