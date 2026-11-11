Rada ratifies agreements with EIB to secure EUR 100 mln for social housing construction

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has ratified agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to secure an investment grant and a loan for the construction of social housing in Ukraine, according to a press release from the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons.

"Cooperation with the European Investment Bank and the European Commission provides us with both financial resources and the opportunity to implement European principles: transparency in governance, energy efficiency, inclusivity, and social integration. We will test this model through pilot projects so that we can later scale it up in other communities across Ukraine with the support of international partners," Ukraine's Minister of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons Vitaliy Bezhin said in the press release.

It is noted that EUR 50 million of the total amount consists of loan funds from the EIB, while another EUR 50 million is grant assistance that communities will receive as a non-repayable grant for housing construction. The funds are being mobilized in accordance with agreements signed by the parties on June 25, 2026, in Gdańsk during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2026).

According to the report, during the pilot phase, plans call for the construction of approximately 13-15 apartment buildings in two or three selected local communities. It is expected that social housing will be provided to more than 1,500 families.

The Ministry of Regional Development will also develop a system of municipal social rental housing, which other communities will subsequently be able to use and expand.