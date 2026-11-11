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Zelenskyy arrives in Dublin to participate in European Political Community summit

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Zelenskyy arrives in Dublin to participate in European Political Community summit
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19520

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin to participate in the ninth Summit of the European Political Community, where bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled, as well as talks with the U.S. delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners are scheduled for today and tomorrow. In total, there are about 20 leaders. I will take part in the inaugural plenary session of the EPC summit," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He added that a meeting on diplomatic matters is also scheduled with the U.S. negotiating team, consisting of Witkoff and Kushner.

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Correspondent · The President’s Office
Editor · Political news
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