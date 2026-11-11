Verkhovna Rada adopts bill on reforming Ukrainian prosecutor's office at first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted, at the first reading, a bill on reforming the Ukrainian prosecutor's office in line with European Union requirements and international standards (specifically those of GRECO).

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Bill No. 16144, which amends certain laws to improve the organizational framework of the prosecutor's office and ensure the institutional independence of prosecutorial self-governance bodies, was supported by 236 members of Parliament during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

Under the bill, leadership positions within the Office of the Prosecutor General, as well as in regional and district prosecutor's offices, will be filled based on clear criteria. Candidates will undergo assessments of their professional competence and integrity. The performance of all prosecutors will be subject to periodic evaluation based on transparent rules.

The bill designates the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine as an independent body for prosecutorial self-governance. It will be granted its own secretariat and expanded powers, with provisions for liability in the event that its requirements are not met.

Furthermore, the bill proposes the creation of a special body—the Council of Ethical Standards—tasked with vetting candidates for the Council of Prosecutors and the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) to ensure their integrity. The Council of Ethical Standards will consist of seven individuals: four representatives from the Council of Prosecutors (three prosecutors and one member of the Council), and one representative each from the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors, the Congress of Advocates, and legal academic institutions and research centers.