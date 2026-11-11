Ukraine counts on Turkey's continued active role in achieving just, lasting peace – FMs meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, noting the active development of the strategic partnership between the two countries and Turkey's role in efforts to achieve peace.

In a post on X social media platform, Sybiha praised Turkey's high-level organization of COP31 and its significant role on the international stage. He also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his recent visit, as well as for the substantive talks with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Our strategic partnership is gaining momentum. With the Free Trade Agreement now in force, we see new opportunities to expand trade and investment between our countries. Türkiye plays a key role in Black Sea security and in our peace efforts. We count on its continued active engagement in achieving a just and lasting peace," the minister said.

As previously reported, on November 11, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha arrived in Turkey to participate in the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

At the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the foreign minister is participating in the World Leaders' Climate Summit. The event will feature the opening of the Ukrainian pavilion, as well as meetings with partners to discuss climate, energy, and Ukraine's recovery. Key topics include the environmental consequences of the war and the need to bring the issue of accountability for ecocide to the forefront of the global climate agenda.

COP31 is an important platform for active diplomacy. Ukraine will use it to hold productive meetings.