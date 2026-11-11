Kurbatov: Science.City concept not abandoned, but focus shifting from tax incentives to compensation mechanisms

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Denys Kurbatov states that the ministry has not abandoned the Science.City project but is working on shifting the concept from tax incentives to compensatory mechanisms.

"Let's be frank: lowering taxes for any sector is a challenge right now. When Ukraine is forced to raise taxes for other sectors, tax parcels, and consider raising taxes for sole proprietors, it has become more difficult for us to argue that this needs to be done right now specifically for science. At the same time, we are not abandoning this idea; we are currently revising the concept. We are working more closely with the Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, and we hope for support from other committees. In other words, the idea is not dead, but it is evolving in response to changing external circumstances," Kurbatov told reporters at the Ukrainian Science Forum, responding to a question from Interfax-Ukraine regarding the prospects for implementing the Science.City project.

When asked to clarify whether this meant that the tax reduction mechanism would be replaced by certain compensation mechanisms, the deputy minister replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, most likely we will move toward compensatory mechanisms and review the participants themselves – who this compensatory mechanism will apply to. That is, universities, research institutions, or their spin-off companies in partnership with the business sector. In other words, this model is currently under discussion," he added.

As for the estimated cost to the state of implementing Science.City with tax incentives, Kurbatov noted that it is a negligible amount.

"If we take VAT – which we want to eliminate, since science is certainly not a sector that can afford to pay VAT on top of everything else – that amounts to 40 million for 2025. That's a drop in the bucket. But politically, it's very difficult to push this through. And here we have the International Monetary Fund and the Ministry of Finance, with which we also collaborate on various initiatives, including this one," he added.

At the forum itself, Kurbatov called on members of parliament to "push through" the implementation of the Science.City project.

"Without changing the tax and organizational system within which our science operates, we will not achieve the technological and economic results we are striving for. We cannot operate with tax rates of plus 70%, a procurement system, excessive regulation, and a mountain of reporting requirements. We've simplified what we could; everything else is enshrined either in codes or in laws that need to be amended. We've developed a framework – it needs to be adopted," the deputy minister said.

Science.City is a comprehensive reform of the science park system that will create convenient and mutually beneficial conditions for cooperation between research institutions, universities, businesses, and the government. The initiative aims to overcome barriers that hinder innovation, such as the tax burden, complex procurement procedures, and bureaucratic operational processes.

The reform provides for: a special preferential tax regime; improvements to the corporate governance of science parks; the creation of conditions for the implementation of customs preferences when importing production and research equipment; preferential terms for leasing state and municipal property; the opportunity for science parks to integrate into the Diia.City legal framework under flexible terms; conducting all procurements without auctions; and the full digitization of operational processes involving interactions with the Ministry of Education.

According to the previously announced model, businesses will enjoy the following benefits: tax incentives – 0% VAT for projects with state-supported status; customs incentives – UAH 0 on the import of research and production equipment; preferential terms for joining Diia.City – 5% personal income tax, 5% military levy, unified social tax based on the minimum tax base, average salaries ranging from EUR 600 to EUR 800 for the first five years of operation, and no restrictions on the state's share in the articles of incorporation; access to university infrastructure – laboratories, research equipment, centers for shared use of scientific equipment, campuses, and rental of premises; the opportunity to collaborate without tenders or bureaucracy; simple administration – all interactions via an online portal, with only one electronic report per year; Attracting young talent – students, interns, and researchers.

As previously reported, the government's action plans for 2024 and 2025 called for the establishment of a separate legal framework for scientific and innovative activities under the Science.City initiative.

In April 2026, Kurbatov stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that he expected the Science.City project to launch in 2027. At the same time, he noted that implementation had "hit a roadblock" with the Ministry of Finance, as they believe that taxes cannot be lowered at this time.