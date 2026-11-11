Defense Forces neutralize over 3,000 Russian attack UAVs in first ten days of November – General Staff

Between November 1 and 10, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 3,068 out of 3,519 attack drones, specifically Shahed, Gerbera, and Parodiya models, launched by Russian forces toward Ukrainian territory, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"These thousands of drones never reached their intended targets," the General Staff noted in a post on its Telegram channel.

According to the General Staff, 1,695 of the drones launched by Russian forces were jet-powered, with Ukrainian air defenses shooting down 1,406 of them; meanwhile, 1,662 of the 1,824 standard Shahed drones were intercepted.

"The Russian aggressor is seeking new ways to breach our defenses, but the Defense Forces are improving daily, implementing new countermeasures, expanding their capabilities, and ensuring that as few enemy drones as possible reach their targets," the agency stated.