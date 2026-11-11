URCS leaders paying visit to Kherson region

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has visited Kherson region.

“On the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, a Ukrainian Red Cross delegation led by President Maksym Dotsenko and Director General Illya Kletskovskyy visited Kherson Region. As part of the visit, a working meeting was held with representatives of the regional and city authorities, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Kherson Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Participants discussed the current humanitarian and security situation in the region, winter preparedness, the needs of local communities and further coordination efforts to support the population.

Dotsenko and Kletskovsky also took part in the round table talk entitled "An inclusive approach to service delivery in emergency response."

During events marking the fourth anniversary of Kherson’s liberation, Maksym Dotsenko, President of the Ukrainian Red Cross, received the “For Dedication to Kherson Region” award.