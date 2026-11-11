Ex-Defense Minister Fedorov, Lasar's Group founder Yelizarov create miltech company Mission Defense Partners

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Lasar's Group founder Pavlo Yelizarov have created a miltech company called Mission Defense Partners (MDP), which plans to operate internationally, attract investment for Ukrainian startups and bring in modern foreign technologies that will make it possible to upgrade drones.

"When it became clear that Fedorov was not going to be returned to his post, we met and agreed to create a miltech company that would be based on our civilian production. That is, a company of a new level that would move the entire Ukrainian defense industry forward. We will hire smart people who are not in the Defense Forces today," Yelizarov said in an interview with DOU.

According to him, civilian production is currently loaded at only 30%, but the company is interested in using the remaining capacity to make products for export.

Yelizarov said MDP has three co-owners, but the name of the third partner has not yet been disclosed. Yelizarov himself owns roughly a third of the company.

"We want to combine our experience, human intellectual capital and the latest technological developments that will influence the course of the war. Mykhailo Fedorov's management experience and strategic vision are very important," the founder of Lasar's Group stressed.

Yelizarov also explained in the interview that the newly created company is interested in in-flight drone guidance correction technology and air defense solutions, while one of the most painful topics, in his opinion, is currently short-range missiles. In particular, one of the company's tasks is to create an all-weather missile to destroy Russian Shahed-type drones.

According to him, such a missile must be inexpensive, about $20,000-25,000, and work effectively in various weather conditions, including fog, rain and wind.

"As soon as we solve this task, Lasar's Group will be able to use them," Yelizarov stressed.

In all, up to 1,000 specialists work at the civilian drone production that became the basis of the created MDP company. The production began to be developed in 2022, when Lasar's Group could not find drones on the market that met its combat needs.

A separate area for MDP is investment in Ukrainian defense startups. In particular, according to Yelizarov, Fedorov held a meeting with Palantir at which the allocation of funds under an investment program for Ukrainian startups was discussed.

He expressed hope that all agreements with Palantir will be signed soon and that the company will provide funding.

Earlier, in late September, Fedorov also announced the launch of the "Army of Robots" project to develop and scale up robotic technologies in war, stressing the need to use them for the most dangerous tasks and to save the lives of service members.