Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

G7 foreign ministers discuss supplies of long-range weapons and air defense to Kyiv

1 min read
Add as source
G7 foreign ministers discuss supplies of long-range weapons and air defense to Kyiv
Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

G7 foreign ministers have discussed plans for further supplies of air defense systems and long-range weapons to Kyiv, according to a statement following a meeting in Paris.

"We took stock of progress in providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities: additional systems and interceptor missiles, as well as long-range strike capabilities and licenses that will enable the country to increase arms production and exercise its right to self-defense," said the statement, published on the British government’s website on Wednesday.

The foreign ministers stressed that G7 countries intend to continue and step up their efforts to provide military assistance to Kyiv.

In June, following the G7 leaders’ summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, it was reported that the Group of Seven had decided to increase supplies of air defense systems to Ukraine.

#statement #support #defense #g7
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT