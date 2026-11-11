Koretsky: Bills passed by Rada this week open way to receiving next tranche of international financial aid

The bills passed by the Verkhovna Rada during this plenary week open the way for Ukraine to receive the next tranche of international financial aid, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada has passed a number of bills that are important for fulfilling our international commitments under the Ukraine Facility, agreements with the IMF and other international support mechanisms," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He said these decisions open the way for receiving the next tranche of international financial aid.

"I am grateful to lawmakers for supporting these initiatives. The government is working closely with parliament. All ministers are involved in the work of relevant committees and parliamentary groups," the prime minister stressed.

As reported, during this plenary week the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading as a basis bill No. 4327 on ensuring compliance with European Union legal acts and the criteria of the European Payments Council for Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

The Rada also passed in the second reading and as a whole: bill No. 15437 on restoring control over state aid to businesses; bill No. 15024 on introducing a simplified bankruptcy procedure for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); bill No. 15503 on amending the Civil Code of Ukraine to ensure compliance with EU legal acts and the criteria of the European Payments Council (EPC) for Ukraine's accession to SEPA; bill No. 16037 on amending the Tax Code of Ukraine to simplify VAT administration; and bill No. 15555 on improving the procedure for disclosing bank secrecy by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).