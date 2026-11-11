Zelenskyy meets with Speaker of Danish Parliament, leaders of 12 political parties

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the Danish Folketing, Henrik Frandsen, and the leaders of all 12 of the country’s political parties.

“Yesterday, Denmark approved its 32nd package of defense assistance to Ukraine, worth EUR 645 million. Parliament voted unanimously in favor of the decision, demonstrating the strength of Denmark’s unity in support of Ukraine. I thanked them for all their support and every decision that makes us stronger and brings peace closer,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He also noted that he had addressed the parliamentarians of Denmark today and thanked each and every one of them personally.

"It is a great honor for me to be the first foreign leader to have this opportunity—to speak from the Folketing’s rostrum. This is recognition of the courage of the entire Ukrainian people and, above all, of our warriors who are defending their home and all of Europe,” the president noted.