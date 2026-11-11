G7 countries step up financial support for Ukraine to help it through winter – statement

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to strengthen financial support for Ukraine during the winter period, according to a statement by the ministers published on Wednesday following their meeting in Paris.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy security (...) and decided to step up our financial and material support to help the country get through the winter," says the statement, published by the UK Foreign Ministry.

It says that the foreign ministers of the G7 "recognized the need for a coordinated approach to Ukraine's urgent financial needs for 2027 and beyond."