UAH 3 bln needed to raise scientists' salaries by 50% in 2027 - Education Ministry

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Denys Kurbatov says that an additional UAH 3 billion must be found to raise the salaries of scientific workers by 50% in 2027.

"This is a problem and a challenge. Through our various mechanisms of core, competitive and individual funding, we are increasing support for scientists, but we need to raise the base. To raise the base in this area by 50%, as we want, we need to find 3 billion for next year. We are working on this now, and together with lawmakers we are preparing the draft state budget for the second reading," Kurbatov told journalists in response to a question from Interfax-Ukraine about raising scientists' salaries.

He said next year's state budget is even tighter than this year's, and raising scientists' base salaries will depend on whether the state can cover all expenditures in the main budget.

The deputy minister said this issue will be among the first to be discussed at the announced meeting with the Council of Presidents of the academy of sciences.

As reported, in April Deputy Minister of Education Denys Kurbatov said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that the ministry was working to raise scientific workers' salaries by 50% in 2026. According to him, the average salary in the field is about UAH 15,000-18,000, and a young specialist just starting a career in science receives about UAH 10,000-12,000.