Arakhamia: Abu Dhabi talks provide "good momentum" to reach a solution before New Year

Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia said following peace talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) that there was "good momentum" to "find a solution before the New Year" and urged the parties to agree on a date for the next round of talks as soon as possible.

Speaking at a briefing after the talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, he noted several achievements, including progress on "other issues that we cannot disclose at this time."

Arakhamia said that significant progress had been made and urged the U.S. representatives to visit Moscow before returning to Dublin for a second meeting, where they could set and announce the date of the next round of talks as soon as possible. He added that he believed there was good momentum to reach a solution before the New Year.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday before travelling to Dublin, where they intend to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kushner announced this at a briefing following the talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday concluded in the afternoon and lasted about four hours. On Wednesday, Russian-Ukrainian talks in the UAE capital lasted about two hours, followed by a round of talks with representatives of European countries.

The talks resulted in an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or more in the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The parties also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust. The talks lasted about four hours in total.

Ukraine is represented at the talks by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It was also reported that the delegation includes Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.