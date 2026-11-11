Arakhamia: Abu Dhabi talks were among the toughest, Russian delegation came with very strict instructions

The November 10-11 round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE) was one of the toughest, with Russian representatives arriving with very strict instructions, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia said.

"First of all, thank you, guys, for what you have done. I think this process ... can fairly be described as one of the most difficult. And I believe the Russians came with very, very strict instructions, and it was very difficult to soften the tone of the discussion," he said at a briefing following the talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

In Arakhamia's view, the U.S. side managed to "structure" the discussion around "the post-war picture for both countries," which "opened up the dialogue, and we started working more productively." At the same time, he described the meeting itself as an achievement, noting that "six months ago, we thought that we would not be able to resume trilateral talks at all before spring."

The lawmaker separately emphasized that reaching an agreement on an exchange involving "such a large number of people" was a major achievement.

"It is worse when you have to hold three, four or five such rounds just to release these people. So I hope the number will be large tomorrow," Arakhamia said.

As reported, talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday concluded in the afternoon and lasted about four hours. On Wednesday, Russian-Ukrainian talks in the UAE capital lasted about two hours, followed by a round of talks with representatives of European countries.

The talks resulted in an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or more in the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The parties also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust. The talks lasted about four hours in total.

Ukraine is represented at the talks by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It was also reported that the delegation includes Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.