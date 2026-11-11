Kushner, Umerov confirm POW exchange deal, numbers to be agreed Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner has confirmed that an agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia was reached during trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi (UAE), but the number of people to be exchanged is still being negotiated.

Kushner said at a briefing following the talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday that one positive outcome was an agreement on a large-scale humanitarian release of detainees, with the exact numbers to be agreed on Thursday.

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) Rustem Umerov, who leads the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, separately thanked the U.S. special envoys, noting that significant progress had been made in recent months through the negotiations, particularly on the exchange of prisoners of war.

Umerov said that another exchange had been agreed upon and that the exact number, as Kushner had mentioned, would be announced later.

As reported, talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday concluded in the afternoon and lasted about four hours. On Wednesday, Russian-Ukrainian talks in the UAE capital lasted about two hours, followed by a round of talks with representatives of European countries.

The parties reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that an exchange of "1,000 for 1,000, maybe 1,500 for 1,500" was being discussed for the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The parties also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust. The talks lasted about four hours in total.

Ukraine is represented at the talks by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It was also reported that the delegation includes Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.