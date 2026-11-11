US envoys Witkoff, Kushner to meet Putin in Moscow Thursday, then Zelenskyy in Dublin

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday before travelling to Dublin, where they intend to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kushner said that he and Witkoff would travel to Moscow the following day to meet with President Putin to discuss the results of that day's talks and seek further progress on the issues raised, as they saw prospects and opportunities for progress. He added that they would then fly to Dublin to meet with President Zelenskyy, brief him on the results and further develop the ideas that had emerged during the talks.

Asked whether there were plans for an in-person meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, Kushner said Russia wanted to see "more progress achieved before that."

He added that there was clearly little trust or goodwill between the two leaders.

As reported, talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday concluded in the afternoon and lasted about four hours. On Wednesday, Russian-Ukrainian talks in the UAE capital lasted about two hours, followed by a round of talks with representatives of European countries.

The talks resulted in an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or more in the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The parties also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust. The talks lasted about four hours in total.

Ukraine is represented at the talks by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It was also reported that the delegation includes Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.