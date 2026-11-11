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Injured in strike on Poltava enterprise rises to 5, another hurt in Kremenchuk district

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Injured in strike on Poltava enterprise rises to 5, another hurt in Kremenchuk district
Photo: https://poltava.to

The number of people injured in a strike on a private enterprise in Poltava has risen to five, while a private house was also hit in Kremenchuk district, injuring one person, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych said.

"The number of injured has risen to five," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Three people had initially been reported injured.

A strike on a private house was also reported. "An enemy drone hit a private house in Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary information, one person was injured," Diakivnych wrote.

According to the regional administration, all relevant emergency services are working at the sites.

#poltava #injured #russian_attack
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