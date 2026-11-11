Zelenskyy announces preparations to open FREYJA missile defense program office in Copenhagen

Ukraine has completed preparations to open an office of the FREYJA European anti-ballistic missile defense program in Copenhagen together with Norway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am glad that we have already prepared everything necessary to open the FREYJA office here in Copenhagen, together with our Norwegian friends. I urge you to support this program," he said in an address to the Danish parliament.

According to Zelenskyy, Europe needs its own anti-ballistic missile defense system that can be produced quickly, on a large scale and at low cost. He noted that only a few countries worldwide are currently capable of manufacturing such systems, while demand for Patriot interceptor missiles is extremely high.

The president emphasized that 11 countries have already joined FREYJA, each of which can contribute its own components, expertise and investment.

"Europe needs its own anti-ballistic missile defense system, one that can be produced on a large scale, quickly, at low cost, and that actually works. And we can create such a system – FREYJA," Zelenskyy said.

He added that having sufficient domestic anti-ballistic defense capabilities would reduce Europe's dependence on other countries and strengthen its position within NATO.

"Ballistic missiles remain the most dangerous weapon in Russia's arsenal. And Russia will lose a significant part of its 'bite' as soon as we have enough interceptors capable of shooting down its ballistic missiles," the president said.