Zelenskyy questions Russia's security demands, says Europe must be involved in talks

Russia has not been attacked by another country for many decades, while Moscow has repeatedly launched wars or used military force against other countries since World War II, so its calls for a security architecture or security guarantees are unlikely to be about genuine security and peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"You know, lately, in recent days and at many levels, we keep hearing that Russia supposedly needs security guarantees, even though no one has attacked Russia for many decades. And since World War II, there has not been a decade in which Moscow did not start a war or use military force against another country. So when the Russians speak today about a security architecture for themselves or security guarantees for Russia, it is unlikely that they are talking about genuine security and peace," Zelenskyy said in an address to the Danish parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, Russia actually seeks to preserve its ability to interfere freely in the affairs of other states, use force and prevent support for freedom within Russia itself.

The Ukrainian president also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to retain personal power for life and pass on his imperialist and, "in many ways, openly fascist" views to future generations.

"And when the next decades in our part of the world are being decided, including during talks between the United States and Russia, Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table. This is Ukraine's position, and I know it is also your position, Denmark's position," Zelenskyy said.