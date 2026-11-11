Russian strike hits market in Chornomorsk, killing one and injuring 11 - regional administration

Russian occupation forces struck a market in central Chornomorsk, killing one person and injuring 11 others, four of whom are in serious condition, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"The number of people injured in the enemy strike on the market in Chornomorsk has risen to 11. One person was killed. Nine people have been hospitalized, four of them are in serious condition, according to doctors," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Kiper, another person received medical assistance at the scene.

Nearby residential buildings and vehicles were also damaged. Emergency response operations are ongoing.

Earlier, Kiper reported a strike on the market in central Chornomorsk. Initial reports said one person had been killed and nine injured.