Russian drone attacks in Zaporizhia injure five - State Emergency Service

The number of people injured in Russian drone attacks on Zaporizhia has risen to five, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported.

"Five people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhia: the enemy launched drone strikes on the regional center this afternoon. Two women and three men were injured in the strikes. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the SES said on Telegram.

Windows and the roof of a five-story residential building were damaged, and insulation around ventilation equipment caught fire. A fire also broke out at an infrastructure facility.

SES psychologists provided assistance to nine people.

Four people had initially been reported injured.