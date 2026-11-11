Russian forces advance on eastern outskirts of Kostiantynivka and nearby Chervone, capture 4.5 sq km - DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region and the nearby village of Chervone in Kramatorsk district, the DeepState OSINT project reported.

"The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka and Chervone," DeepState said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the project's maps, Russian forces have consolidated their positions on the eastern outskirts of the city, advancing from the neighboring villages of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Predtechyne and establishing themselves in the "grey zone." They have also captured a significant part of Chervone. Meanwhile, the "grey zone" has expanded to the outskirts of the village of Osykove, near Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and now covers the entire area between Chervone and the neighboring village of Podilske.

The area under Russian occupation increased by 4.55 square kilometers over the past day, while the infiltration area (the "grey zone") decreased by 0.54 square kilometers.

There were no changes on other front-line sectors over the past day.