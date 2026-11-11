Ukraine-Russia talks in Abu Dhabi end, European round begins - source

Talks between the Ukrainian delegation and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi (UAE) have concluded, and a round of talks with representatives of European countries has begun, a source close to the Ukrainian negotiating team told Interfax-Ukraine.

The talks between Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday lasted about two hours.

As reported, talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday concluded in the afternoon and lasted about four hours.

Following the first day of trilateral talks in the UAE, the parties reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or more in the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The parties also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust. The talks lasted about four hours in total.

Ukraine is represented at the talks by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It was also reported that the delegation includes Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.