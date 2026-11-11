Russian shelling damages Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle in Zaporizhia

A vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was damaged during another Russian attack on Zaporizhia.

"On November 10, a Ukrainian Red Cross vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhia while responding to the aftermath of Russian shelling," the URCS reported on Facebook.

No staff members or volunteers were injured.

"Humanitarian workers and volunteers providing assistance to affected civilians, as well as vehicles used for humanitarian activities, must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law. The safety of humanitarian workers and volunteers is essential for providing assistance to those in need," the URCS said.