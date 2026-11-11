Russian attack damages Naftogaz site in Central Ukraine

Russian forces attacked a facility belonging to the Naftogaz Group in Dnipropetrovsk region with jet-powered drones overnight on November 11, the company said.

The attack caused a large-scale fire on the facility's premises and damaged equipment.

"Employees were in shelters during the attack. None of the employees was injured. Emergency responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) arrived at the site promptly. I thank them for their swift and professional work," Naftogaz Acting Board Chairman Serhiy Fedorenko said.

The group's specialists are currently assessing the damage. The company is coordinating further action with local authorities.