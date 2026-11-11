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Russian attacks hit infrastructure in Zaporizhia, injure four - regional administration

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Russian attacks hit infrastructure in Zaporizhia, injure four - regional administration

Russian occupation forces struck an apartment building and an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, leaving four people injured, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

"Russians attacked an apartment building in Zaporizhia. The building was damaged, but we will restore everything," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Semikin later уточнив that a 62-year-old woman was injured in the strike on the apartment building. According to the regional administration, the roof, facade and balconies of the building were also damaged, as were windows in a nearby dormitory.

The enemy also attacked an infrastructure facility in the city, injuring three men aged 36, 42 and 55.

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