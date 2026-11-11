Russian drone strike hits lyceum in Yahotyn, no casualties reported - regional administration

A lyceum in the town of Yahotyn, Kyiv region, was hit in a drone attack, sparking a fire on the premises. No children were injured as they were sheltering at the time, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"Just half an hour ago, an enemy drone struck the premises of a lyceum in Yahotyn. It is an ordinary educational institution for children, with no military significance whatsoever. Fortunately, casualties and injuries were avoided. All 171 children, as well as teachers and other staff, were in the shelter," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Tkachenko, rescuers are completing firefighting operations at the site. Restoration and landscaping work will begin afterwards.

The explosion also damaged a car, a fence and windows in two nearby private houses.