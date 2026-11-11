Zelenskyy discusses security cooperation, rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian troops with Danish king

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security cooperation and support and rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian servicemen and veterans during an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark.

"I briefed His Majesty on the situation in Ukraine. We also discussed cooperation in protecting lives and security issues in general, as well as support and rehabilitation for our wounded soldiers and veterans. Denmark is already helping in all these areas, and we count on continuing our joint efforts," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the meeting also addressed Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities.

The audience was also attended by Danish Crown Prince Christian and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Zelenskyy thanked the king, the Danish government and the people of Denmark for their support for Ukraine.