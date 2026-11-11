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Zelenskyy: Abu Dhabi talks to focus on energy and Black Sea ceasefires, prisoner exchange

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Zelenskyy: Abu Dhabi talks to focus on energy and Black Sea ceasefires, prisoner exchange
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday will focus on an energy ceasefire, a ceasefire in the Black Sea, and preparations for a meeting at the leaders' level, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We will discuss concrete steps, for example, a ceasefire in the energy sector or at sea, an exchange of prisoners, as well as preparations for a meeting at the level of heads of state," Zelenskyy told journalists alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday.

He added that he did not yet know whether he would be able to speak with Ukraine's negotiating team.

"Perhaps I will manage to get in touch with our negotiators during a break. We will see," the president said.

#president #topics #talks
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