Woman injured in overnight Russian attacks dies in Odesa region - regional administration

A 70-year-old woman injured in Russian strikes on Odesa region overnight on November 11 has died, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"She was hospitalized in extremely serious condition with multiple injuries. Doctors fought for her life until the very end, but they were unable to save her," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russian occupation forces attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region on the evening of November 10 and the morning of November 11. Damage to energy facilities caused emergency power outages in several districts of the region. Around 135,000 consumers in parts of Bolhrad, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky and Odesa districts were reported to be temporarily without electricity.