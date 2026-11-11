Ukraine's army receives over 1.5 mln drones and other assets through DOT-Chain Defence - Defense Ministry

Since the launch of the DOT-Chain Defence digital system in July 2025, more than 1.5 million drones and other technical assets worth over UAH 100 billion have been delivered to the military through the platform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported.

"The path from frontline needs to the delivery of equipment to soldiers must be as short as possible. One of the tools helping achieve this is DOT-Chain Defence, which complements direct procurement. The marketplace gives combat units extensive opportunities to independently select equipment using state funds and quickly receive what they need for their specific tasks," Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said.

The digital system operates like an online store: military units independently select the equipment they need using state funds. The Defense Procurement Agency DOT handles the entire process, from signing contracts with manufacturers to making payments, the ministry said.

As reported, the DOT-Chain Defence platform offers more than 1,200 weapons and equipment items from 300 Ukrainian manufacturers. The average time between placing an order for an available item and its delivery to military personnel is just eight days. International partners, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark and Norway, are already studying the experience of DOT-Chain Defence. NATO, France and the United States have also announced the launch of similar drone marketplaces.