Ukrenergo: Russian attacks leave consumers in eight regions without power

Russia continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities overnight and on the morning of November 11, national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday.

"Following enemy attacks, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odesa and Chernihiv regions were without electricity as of this morning," the system operator said.

The situation remains most difficult in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Ukrenergo noted that energy workers are working around the clock to restore damaged equipment and restore electricity to Ukrainian households as soon as possible. Emergency repair work is underway wherever the security situation allows.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure, restrictions are being imposed until the end of the day in some regions: capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers and hourly power outage schedules (one to four queues) for all categories of consumers.

Emergency power outage schedules were applied in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions in the morning.

Ukrenergo advised consumers to check the latest outage schedules on the official pages of their respective distribution system operators.