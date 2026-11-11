Second day of Abu Dhabi talks to begin with trilateral format involving U.S. and Russia - Umerov

Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Rustem Umerov said the second day of meetings in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, would begin with trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russia talks, followed by a separate meeting with European representatives.

"We are starting the second day of negotiations. First, a trilateral format with the United States and Russia. After that, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners. We are working," Umerov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi ended early on Tuesday, November 10, with discussions scheduled to resume on Wednesday, November 11.

Following the first day of trilateral talks in the UAE, the parties reached an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or more in the near future. The main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The parties also discussed Ukraine's recovery and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust. The talks lasted about four hours.

Ukraine is represented at the talks by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence Vadym Skibitsky, and head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Alexus Grynkewich.

The Russian delegation is headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian delegation was also reported to include Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yuri Zhigarovsky.