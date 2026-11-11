Ukraine seeks postwar funding to maintain 800,000-strong army as one of security guarantees - media

Ukraine is seeking postwar support for its armed forces as part of discussions on future security guarantees, AFP reported.

"A senior Ukrainian source told AFP that Ukraine is seeking at least 10 years of financial support to maintain an 800,000-strong army capable of repelling any future Russian attack," the report said.

The agency notes that Moscow is determined to revive its demand for a review of decades-old European security agreements. This is evidenced by the participation in the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi of Sergei Ryabkov, a diplomat who issued an ultimatum to Western countries demanding the withdrawal of troops from Eastern Europe several weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Jared Kushner said the United States hoped to "create a new framework" of security between Ukraine, Russia and Europe that would secure "decades, if not centuries, of peace."

A source in the Russian delegation said that settling the war was "merely one item on the agenda," while Moscow's main objective was reviewing security "for the entire continent."

Ukraine, in turn, warned of the danger of "Yalta 2.0," referring to the division of Europe by Western leaders together with the Soviet Union after World War II, while the EU said security arrangements could only be discussed after a ceasefire.

"Putin wants the USSR back," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Danish media ahead of the talks.