Koretsky: Russia attacked six major power substations in four regions overnight

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said Russia attacked six major power substations in four Ukrainian regions overnight into Wednesday: Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.

"In Kirovohrad and Rivne regions, power lines of various voltage classes were damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians struck a district heating facility, causing problems with heat supply to residential buildings. Heating and energy workers are doing everything possible to restore heat supply in the city as soon as possible," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

In addition to energy facilities, the enemy also targeted railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions. In Kherson region, a school building was damaged by an aerial bomb, while five apartment buildings were damaged in Kharkiv, he said.

"As of this moment, at least 14 people have been reported injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the prime minister wrote.