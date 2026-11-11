Around 135,000 consumers left without electricity in Odesa region following Russian strikes - regional administration

Russian occupation forces continued attacking energy infrastructure in Odesa region overnight into Wednesday, Nov 11, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"Damage to energy facilities on the evening of Nov 10 and the morning of Nov 11 resulted in emergency power outages in several districts of the region. Currently, around 135,000 consumers in parts of Bolhrad, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and Odesa districts are temporarily without electricity," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

One person was injured in the attacks and is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

"Ukrenergo and DTEK Odesa Power Grids crews are already working to repair the damage and restore electricity to residents of the affected communities as soon as possible. During the repair work, local authorities have opened additional Invincibility Points," the regional administration head added.