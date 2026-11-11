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Sybiha urges Germany to play leading role in Ukraine's reconstruction and joint defense production

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Sybiha urges Germany to play leading role in Ukraine's reconstruction and joint defense production
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, urged Berlin to play a leading role in reconstruction projects and joint defense production.

"As a leader in supporting Ukraine, Germany should also lead in access to recovery projects, joint defense manufacturing, and Ukraine's battle-tested military technologies," Sybiha wrote in a post on X.

According to him, the sides coordinated their positions on peace efforts and diplomatic work aimed at de-escalation, and also discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and strategic European decisions to be made by the end of the year.

Sybiha stressed that sanctions remain critically important for restricting Russia's ability to wage war and advancing the peace process.

#germany #reconstruction #cooperation
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